Dubai: The National Elections Committee (NEC) met with members and coordinators of the Emirates Committees to facilitate communication in streamlining the proceedings of the nation’s fourth Federal National Council (FNC) elections.

Speaking at the meeting in Dubai, Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of the Management Committee of FNC’s 2019 elections, said: “Concerted efforts, team spirit and seamless coordination among the specialised committees led to the outstanding success of FNC’s elections in the past, and we hope to achieve even better outcomes with the present one.”

Lootah stressed that the role of the Emirates Committees is pivotal to the success of the electoral process, serving as a bridge to mediate between NEC and the UAE’s electoral colleges. He also praised the remarkable efforts of the members that underscored their keenness to employ all available resources to ensure exceptional performance in the upcoming elections.

Lootah said the electoral process and the all-round awareness of its proceedings require team work, given the complementarity of the roles that are critical to the success of the elections. In line with the directives of our wise leadership to always aim for number one achievements for the UAE, we are determined to hold the FNC elections as per the highest international standards.”

During the meeting, the roles and responsibilities of each Emirate Committee were discussed, with an emphasis on forward planning for the 2019 elections in October. The specific tasks allocated to teams within the Emirates Committees on election days, as well as details such as finalising the candidate registration centres, and identifying the polling stations were also examined.