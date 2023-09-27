Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced its participation in the Riyadh International Book Fair 2023, which will be held from September 28 to October 7 at King Saud University in Riyadh.
The Centre’s participation is part of its efforts to reach a wider Arab audience, showcase its diverse publications, and enhance communication with leaders and stakeholders in the publishing industry and specialised book fairs.
Initiatives
Organised by the Li`terature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, under the Saudi Ministry of Culture, this year’s event bears the theme ‘Inspirational Destination’.
Additionally, it aims to highlight the ALC’s initiatives and projects related to book publishing, translation, and promotion of the Arabic language.
The ALC’s presence at the fair includes a pavilion designed to promote the Centre’s projects, market its books covering various fields, and promote sales of booths at the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF).
It also aims to establish connections with participating publishers at the fair and encourage Saudi universities to take part in ADIBF and purchase books.
Opportunities
Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “Our participation at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2023 underscores our commitment to establishing a presence at significant regional and global cultural events, to build and strengthen valuable partnerships with diverse stakeholders from the publishing and book industries. The fair serves as a key meeting point for companies, institutions, and individuals working in the literature, publishing, and translation sectors, and our time there will be crucial for identifying new opportunities for collaboration and growth.”
The ALC pavilion will showcase more than 600 titles with a total of over 6,000 copies, present updates on its publishing projects, and host coordination meetings with various cultural and media entities in Saudi Arabia.
This year’s edition of the Riyadh International Book Fair is expected to attract hundreds of publishing houses and feature thousands of books, along with numerous authors and artists participating in its rich programme of interactive seminars and workshops.
It provides an opportunity for Saudi, Arab, and international talents to showcase their literary skills to readers and publishers.