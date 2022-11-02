Dubai: The second edition of Dubai PodFest, the region’s leading event dedicated to podcasting, will be held on November 21, it was announced on Wednesday.

Dubai Press Club (DPC) is organising the event under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Dubai PodFest 2022 will feature a number of prominent podcasters, audio content creators and leading organisations in the industry, further reinforcing the city’s position as a key regional media hub and a focal point for digital media development.

The second edition of the event will discuss the future of podcasting and new approaches for developing audio content into a compelling and financially sustainable product.

Dubai PodFest 2022 will also explore fresh strategies to accelerate the growth of podcasting in the region and the role of media organisations in supporting the industry’s development.

Driving development of media

Mona Al Marri, vice chairperson and managing director of the Dubai Media Council and president of DPC, said: “Dubai PodFest is the largest regional gathering of its kind for podcasters, media professionals and other stakeholders in the fast-growing industry. The event further consolidates Dubai’s emergence as the city of the future and advances its role in driving the development of the region’s media.”

“Dubai PodFest reflects the city’s keenness to enhance the quality of audio content in the region and leverage the latest digital media trends to advance media development. The second edition of the event will bring together key companies specialised in the field who will share their perspectives on the massive opportunities in the sector, heralding a new beginning for the development of podcast content in the region.”

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, director of DPC, said that audio content is a key pillar in the development of future digital platforms. As per the latest figures from Apple Podcast, the consumption of audio content in the region has seen a considerable increase, which indicates that podcasts are gaining popularity among Arab audiences.

The new agenda

Buhumaid added that Dubai PodFest 2022 will shed light on the various opportunities emerging for audio content creators to launch specialised podcast programmes in diverse fields with the help of advanced digital tools.

This year’s event, held at the Dubai Press Club, provides an opportunity for audio content creators to engage in a dialogue on shaping the future of the industry and developing the infrastructure necessary for its sustained development, against the background of far-reaching changes in the global media industry.