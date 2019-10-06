Dubai Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the opening of the registration window for employees to enter the Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme. A delegation from Expo 2020 visited Dubai Culture last week to explain the requirements for volunteers at the exhibition. The delegation also responded to staff inquiries and helped them to complete the registration process, which will allow them to have the opportunity to volunteer in this event. Accepted participants will be playing an active role in presenting the cultural values of Dubai to the rest of the world. They will act as positive role models reflecting the best image of the Emirati and wider Arabian hospitality, which is a key social and cultural value.
Volunteers will perform a series of delegated tasks to manage live sessions, activities and dialogues happening within Expo 2020 and help to enhance
Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage. The authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.