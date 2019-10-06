Dubai Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the opening of the registration window for employees to enter the Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme. A delegation from Expo 2020 visited Dubai Culture last week to explain the requirements for volunteers at the exhibition. The delegation also responded to staff inquiries and helped them to complete the registration process, which will allow them to have the opportunity to volunteer in this event. Accepted participants will be playing an active role in presenting the cultural values of Dubai to the rest of the world. They will act as positive role models reflecting the best image of the Emirati and wider Arabian hospitality, which is a key social and cultural value.