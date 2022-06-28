Dubai: A fire that broke out on a dhow boat at Deira Port on Tuesday has been brought under control.
Dubai Civil Defence responded to a report of a fire at 7:02pm shortly.
Dubai Civil Defence said there were no casualties as a result of the incident.
“Firefighters from Hamriya and Al Ras fire stations responded to the emergency call. They arrive within three minutes at 7:05pm. The blaze was in a dhow loaded with cars,” Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson said.
The blaze was brought under control at 7:56 pm.
Colonel Firas Belhasa, the site commander order the cooling process around 8:23pm.
The site was handed over to the concerned authority to determine the reason behind the fire.