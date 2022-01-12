Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA’s) Space-D Programme, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, last January is all set to launch DEWASAT-1 nanosatellite tomorrow evening (January 13).
According to the plan, DEWASAT-1 will be launched by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, will attend the launch along with officials from DEWA, SpaceX and NanoAvionics.