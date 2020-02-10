Dubai: The Correctional and Punitive Establishments at Dubai Police released more than 11,000 inmates after Dubai charitable associations and philanthropists settled their debts worth over Dh6 million. The humanitarian initiative is aimed at giving the inmates a second chance at life and an opportunity to reform themselves. Brigadier Ali Mohammed Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Establishments at Dubai Police, said the initiatives of the department reflect Dubai Police’s efforts to encourage reformation, rather than punishment in prisons.