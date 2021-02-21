Dubai: The Philippines Overseas Labour Office (POLO) Dubai on Sunday announced temporary suspension of its operations for two days due to “possible exposure to COVID-19”.
All clients, who availed POLO services on Sunday, were strongly encouraged and advised to get tested for COVID-19, the advisory issued by POLO Dubai stated.
The closure was needed as the POLO Dubai office was advised to undergo extensive sanitisation procedures after possible exposure to COVID-19. “The premises will be thoroughly disinfected in these two days to ensure the health and safety of our clients,” it added.
How to seek services
Those with appointments for the period that the POLO is closed will be contacted directly through their registered mobile numbers and email addresses, the advisory stated.
Those who require immediate assistance are advised to contact the following:
POLO hotline: 0506526626
Email: polodubai@ymail.com
OWWA hotline: 0505585536
Email: dubai@owwa.gov.ph