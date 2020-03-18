According to a DHA official, chances of re-infection following full recovery is not known

An ambulance and emergency medical response team on the scene, where two Italian cyclists participating in the UAE Tour tested positive for coronavirus virus Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: A Dubai Health Authority (DHA) official has said there is no medical information available to support a claim that the COVID-19 infection can re-surface in an individual who has been through full recovery.

"Chances of re-infection following full recovery are not known," said Dr. Hend Al Awadhi, Head of Health Promotion and Education Section at Public Health Protection Department in DHA.

"But chances of re-infection are very slim," she said in a tweet posted by Dubai Media Office on Tuesday night, March 17.

On Tuesday night, the DHA put out a series of tweets to raise public awareness on coronavirus COVID-19.

Here are some of them:

What is the difference between a flu and the novel coronavirus?

Professor Norbert Nowotny, Visiting Professor of Virology, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences said: "Both are different viruses."

Influenza viruses vs coronavirus

"Clinically they both resemble each other. The clinical symptoms cannot be differentiated between the two. However, unfortunately, I have to say that the new coronavirus is more pathogenic than the influenza virus. So it may cause more fatalities than the flu."

Do antibiotics help in treating COVID-19?

"Antibiotics are not effective at all against virus infections. Please do not use antibiotics," warned Nowotny.

How long does the coronavirus survive on various surfaces?

"It is an excellent question which even the virologist cannot answer directly because it depends on many different factors. In general, we can say the virus will survive on surfaces between a few hours and one to two days," said Nowotny.

What is your advice for people arriving from infected countries?