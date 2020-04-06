Emirates resumes outbound fights to parts of Europe Image Credit: Archives

Dubai: As Emirates resumed limited flights to some key cities in Europe on Monday, strict safety measures have been put in place to ensure passengers wear masks and maintain social distancing both in the airport and onboard, an airline spokesperson told Gulf News.

The Dubai-based airline has obtained approvals to fly passengers outbound from the UAE to London, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich and Brussels.

“Stringent entry restrictions remain in place at these destinations and we want to create some awareness around the safety procedures in place for those looking to travel,” said the Emirates spokesperson.

For health and safety, the airline will operate a modified in-flight service. This means magazines and other print reading material will not be available.

Food and beverages will continue to be offered on board but packaging and presentation will be modified to reduce contact during meal service and cut the risk of coronavirus infection.

Passengers will undergo thermal screening procedures at the airport and there will be social distancing both in the airport and onboard.

Passengers are also asked to bring their own face masks and hand gloves.

“Onboard social distancing will be managed by our crew and this will depend on flight loads,” the Emirates spokesperson said.

Cabin baggage will not be accepted on the initial flights post the COVID-19 suspension and the only items allowed will be limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items. Any other items will have to be checked in, according to Emirates guidelines.

Emirates’ lounge and chauffeur drive services will be temporarily unavailable during this period and all Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey.

Passengers are also required to check eligibility from the respective country government guidance and entry criteria on the IATA (International Air Transport Association) information page to ensure that they are able to travel.

There is no need to contact the embassies or consulates for any further travel permissions or documentation.