Dh10 a light, aim is it raise Dh1.2 million for those affected by pandemic

World's Tallest Donation Box Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The World’s Tallest Donation Box was launched on Saturday in a collaboration between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and the Burj Khalifa.

Launched as part of the ’10 million meals’ campaign, the World’s Tallest Donation Box enables companies, entities and the public to purchase one of the 1.2 million lights on the Burj Khalifa, for as little as Dh10 each, to collectively donate 1.2 million meals or food parcels to individuals and families affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the UAE.

For every light purchased for Dh10 through the website www.tallestdonationbox.com, one meal is provided to someone in need, as part of the UAE’s social efforts to support the most vulnerable against the economic and humanitarian challenges posed by the global pandemic.

The initiative aims to ignite the 1.2 million lights on the façade of the world’s tallest building, reflecting social solidarity and cohesion of the UAE’s diverse society to bring much-needed relief to coronavirus-hit communities across the country.

Ways to donate

Individuals can purchase pixels (LED lights) on Burj Khalifa for as little as Dh10 each and donate a meal for low-income individuals and families in the UAE through the website www.tallestdonationbox.com.The number of meals donors provide is relative to the number of lights they purchase.

Individuals can provide their name and details and select the donation amount on the website or donate by selecting their preferred number of meals to purchase.

Countdown

A countdown will be displayed on Burj Khalifa’s façade and the initiative’s website to track donations raised in real-time.