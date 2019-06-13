Dubai: Al Muraqabbat Police Station settled cheque cases worth Dh705 million last year, compared to Dh669 million settled in 2017, Dubai Police revealed on Thursday.
Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the efforts of officers at the police station to settle financial disputes, during his visit to the police station.
He said that the rate of serious crimes in Al Muraqqabat Police Station’s jurisdiction fell by 2 per cent last year, compared to 2017.
Al Merri also lauded the police station’s efforts in reducing road accidents to 217 accidents last year compared to 255 in 2017 due to the awareness campaigns conducted by the police station on the dangers of speeding, jaywalking, not leaving a safe distance between vehicles and sudden swerving.