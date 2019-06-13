Serious crime rate dropped 2 per cent last year compared to 2017

Dubai: Al Muraqabbat Police Station settled cheque cases worth Dh705 million last year, compared to Dh669 million settled in 2017, Dubai Police revealed on Thursday.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the efforts of officers at the police station to settle financial disputes, during his visit to the police station.

He said that the rate of serious crimes in Al Muraqqabat Police Station’s jurisdiction fell by 2 per cent last year, compared to 2017.