Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have warned parents and families against any negligence on their part when their children are around swimming pools and ponds as it is the main reason for drowning.
The police have categorically urged parents never to leave children alone or unattended around the pool areas.
They said safety instructions in this regard should be adhered to, as it takes only a few seconds or minutes for a drowning accident to occur in case of non-compliance with the rules.
In a drive to raise community awareness about the need to prevent children from swimming without supervision, the police said social responsibility is a must in the fight against drowning accidents.
The police called on families to fence swimming pool areas at homes so that children cannot enter the pools on their own. They also alerted parents against keeping the floor wet as slippery floors also lead to accidents.
The families were also advised to wear the right swimming gear, provide children with lifeboats and tools, and lock doors that lead to swimming pools.