Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has banned the movement of heavy vehicles on Abu Dhabi island over the upcoming New Year celebration.
The ban will come into effect at 7am on Saturday, December 31, 2022 and remain in place until 7am on Sunday, January 1, 2023, announced Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al-Balushi, acting director of the traffic and patrols directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police’s Central Operations. During this period, trucks, lorries and large buses that accommodate 50 or more passengers will not be allowed on the roads in Abu Dhabi island, including on Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge and Al Maqta Bridge.
Only heavy vehicles required to provide logistical support and sanitation services will be allowed into Abu Dhabi island during the movement ban, the Abu Dhabi Police said.
The decision aims to facilitate smooth traffic movement, and enhance road safety in the capital, the Police said. The authority typically implements movement bans on heavy vehicles during periods of heavy traffic movement.