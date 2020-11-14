Dr. Hamed Bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi Arts Society. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Arts Society is planning to organise programmes and workshops among the youth that enhance and employ the values of tolerance, Dr. Hamed Bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS), said.

“Day after day, the UAE is aptly proving that it is a homeland of tolerance and coexistence, full of the principles of decent living, values of justice, stability equality and respect for others,” he told the media. “The UAE has been able to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence and human solidarity among various segments of society by consolidating a culture of openness, civilised dialogue, rejecting all manifestations of discrimination, intolerance and intellectual closure, which led our country to become an example for all nations who desire progress and development, and occupied the first places among the countries that adopted the tolerance approach at the various national, regional and global levels,” Dr. Al Suwaid added.

He also added, “We cannot forget the role of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in the value of tolerance and made UAE a regional and global capital for cultural coexistence and convergence as he was and still the source of inspiration that encouraging the whole world to do charitable and humanitarian work and its importance in rapprochement between cultures and peoples.”