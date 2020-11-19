Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality is carrying out an intensive campaign on Al Khan and Al Mamzar beaches to remove abandoned fishing boats.
In implementation of the vision and directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah City Municipality implemented an extensive campaign at Al Khan and Al Mamzar beaches to remove all abandoned and neglected boats. This campaign aims to enhance the aesthetic beauty of the city and provide an ideal environment for residents and visitors.
Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, said the abandoned boats on beaches were turned into warehouses for fishing tools and distorted the city’s appearance. The municipality would continue its intensive campaigns to remove all eyesores from the beaches and would take legal action against the owners of all abandoned boats. The owners were notified of their removal, indicating that the municipality would continue its campaigns to monitor all negative behaviour, remove hindrances to the general appearance of the city and take necessary measures to address these issues.
Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Assistant Director General of the Customer Service Section, explained that the municipality was coordinating with the authorities concerned to remove the boats. He further said that the municipality’s inspection teams had removed all eyesores from the beaches of Al Khan and Al Mamzar. He also said that the municipality was keen on limiting the presence of boats in residential areas or in front of homes and would relocate them either in their designated areas or at sea.