A statement from the Ministry of Education said: “We deeply regret the death of a student from a primary school in Ajman. Police are investigating the incident and have formed a committee with Public Prosecution and the Ministry of Education to determine the circumstances of the death and to take all necessary legal measures. The Ministry of Education extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, calling upon God to grant him mercy. The Ministry of Education is keen to take all possible precautions and procedures to ensure the safety and security of all its students.”