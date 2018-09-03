Fujairah: A seven-month-old baby boy was burnt to death after a fire broke out in the room where he was sleeping

The fire started because of the room’s air-conditioning unit. The incident took place in the family’s house in Al Faseel area in Fujairah.



Colonel Dr. Saeed Al Hassani, Director of Media and Public Relations Department at Fujairah Police said the control room received a call on Sunday around 12pm that a fire broke out in the house of an Emirati family in the Al Faseel area in Fujairah.



Firefighters rushed to the house and found that only one room of the two-storey villa that was gutted in the fire, was the one in which the baby boy was sleeping. He died after being admitted to Fujairah Hospital.

Col. Al Hassani explained that the baby was with the housemaid while the mother was at work and the father was on a mission outside the country, noting that the prompt response of the firefighter’s teams prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the villa.