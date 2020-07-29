While the COVID-19 pandemic hit Europe hard, one country that fared better than most is Portugal. Its pre-pandemic success as an investment immigration hotspot remains, resulting in a considerable consensus it will bounce back faster and stronger than its peers.
A lot of Portugal’s success is credited to its “twin engines” of FDIs: its Golden Visa program and the Non-Habitual Residence program.
As a firm we have been operating in Portugal for several years, assisting many families in obtaining exceptional Portuguese real estate, including members of ruling families, vice presidents of FTSE 100 companies and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. We have seen first-hand its growth trajectory, and I, for one, will return to Lisbon and Porto to seek post-Covid-19 investment opportunities."
A Golden Visa, with a bonus
For those seeking to invest in bricks and mortar in a market with strong fundamentals while also obtaining European residency in a safe, secure, and fiscally attractive country, investors should look no further than Portugal. The eligibility for EU citizenship after 5 years puts it ahead of its European peers in the eyes of many prospective applicants.
“As a firm we have been operating in Portugal for several years, assisting many families in obtaining exceptional Portuguese real estate, including members of ruling families, vice presidents of FTSE 100 companies and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. We have seen first-hand its growth trajectory, and I, for one, will return to Lisbon and Porto to seek post-COVID-19 investment opportunities,” says Jeremy Savory - CEO and Founder, Savory & Partners.
Better than before?
With real estate options starting at EUR 280,000 not only will your money go further, but you will also benefit from:
- Potential distress opportunities as some motivated sellers feel the economic effects Covid -19.
- Modified mortgage loan-to-value ratios and eligibility criteria from Portuguese banks favoring cash-rich international investors.
- Diversifying your portfolio with a Euro denominated property as a hedge against a weakening dollar.
- Long-term real estate resilience as Golden Visa and NHR applicants that are committed to five- and ten-year holding periods stabilize the market.
With Malta - now starting from EUR 1.5 million-plus and Cyprus EUR 2 million, Portugal Golden Visa starts at less than 20 per cent of the price of the two EU citizenship options.