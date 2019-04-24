People in the UAE love flying Image Credit: Shutterstock

Most of the UAE population is made up of expats, and one thing most of us do at least once a year, if not a lot more, is fly. If you’re looking for a credit card that gives the best earn rate for Skywards miles and the perks that come with flying Emirates, the Citibank Ultima credit card is for you.

Here’s what makes the Citibank Ultima credit card shine:

1. Best Skywards Miles earn rate

The biggest draw for Emirates Citibank credit card is its jaw-dropping air miles potential - the highest in the UAE. Giving you Skywards miles per $1 spent on Citibank’s Ultima credit cards: 2.5 Skywards miles for purchases on Emirates.com; 1.5 miles for overseas spending and 1 mile for domestic.

The biggest draw for Emirates Citibank credit card is its jaw-dropping air miles potential - the highest in the UAE Image Credit: Getty

2. Flexible redemption

The concept is simple: Spend money on your credit card and earn Skywards miles that you can then redeem on Emirates Airline and flydubai. You can use the miles to purchase a reward ticket or upgrade an existing booking from Economy to Business or from Business to First Class with Emirates.

You can also redeem the points you earn on the cards at select Emirates partners in hospitality, car hire, lifestyle, retail or at Emirates partner airlines. Every time you book a flight, you have the added flexibility of using a combination of cash plus miles to pay.

You can use the rewards to upgrade an existing booking from Economy to Business or from Business to First Class with Emirates Image Credit: Shutterstock

3. Skywards Silver Membership

The Citibank Ultima card offers complimentary Skywards Silver membership, which means you can experience Emirates airline’s world-class service both on the ground and onboard. If you are flying from Dubai, this means complimentary access to the Emirates Business Class lounge regardless of what cabin you are flying in, priority check-in, excess baggage allowance, seat upgrades and more.

4. Big sign-up bonus

In a crowded field of competing airline credit card sign-up bonuses, the Citibank Ultima credit card holds its own. The card is a winner giving you a big-time a sign-up bonus of 25,000 Skywards Miles.

Plus Citibank will throw in another 10,000 miles annually when you renew your card.

The Citibank Ultima credit card is made of metal, not plastic Image Credit: Supplied

5. It’s made of metal, not plastic

All of these benefits come in one exclusive 100 per cent metal card.

4. #Loungelife

Like many travel cards, Citibank’s Ultima credit cards don’t just allow you to earn free reward flight and upgradess. Arriving at an airport and knowing you can head straight to a lounge to kick back and enjoy a free beverage or snack while using the complimentary Wi-Fi eases the stress of travel dramatically. Citibank Ultima credit cardholders are entitled to unlimited access to more than 1,000 lounges worldwide for primary and supplementary cardholders plus one guest each with Lounge Key.

The Bottom Line: If you love the benefits of flying with Emirates, the big sign-up bonus and best earn rate for Skywards miles make this card a must have.

Apply here for the Citibank Ultima card.

Quick Facts

• Best miles earn rate in the market up to 2.5 miles

• 25,000 Bonus Skywards Miles welcome bonus and 10,000 Skywards miles annually upon renewal

• Skywards Silver Membership

• Up to Dh40,000 in savings a year

• Metal card, not plastic