1993 - The launch of the Emirates National Oil Company Limited (Enoc), a Dhl00 million wholly-owned holding company of the Government of Dubai, was announced. Hussain Sultan, chief executive and board member of Enoc, said: “The need for such a company was evident for a long time. After a very careful study, the approval was given by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance and Industry.”

Other major events on October 12

1879 - British troops occupy Kabul, Afghanistan.

1969 - Soviet Union launches Soyuz VII spacecraft.

1973 - Juan Peron returns as President of Argentina after 18 years in exile.

1997 - Cuban President Fidel Castro appoints his brother Raul as successor.

1998 - Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic agrees to withdraw his forces from Kosovo.

1999 - General Pervez Musharraf seizes power in a military coup in Pakistan.

2000 - Seventeen sailors are killed in a suicide bomb attack on the US destroyer Cole in Yemen.

2017 - US withdraws from UN cultural heritage agency Unesco.