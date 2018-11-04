1993 - Hamed Buheleeba and Randy Seism authored a fairytale ending to Victory Team’s dream run in World Powerboating racing, with a runaway win in the Emirates Grand Prix. Revelling in turbulent sea conditions, the 47-foot Dubai built skater won the season’s concluding race. World Champions Kalfan Hareb and Ed Colyer in Victory 4 and Saeed Al Tayer and Felix Serralles in Victory 43 were hit by mechanical troubles and forced out of the race even as Steve Curtis and Lamberto Leoni strategically held on to snatch second place overall. Buheleeba and Seism, who have been racing together for close to seven years, warmed up inside Victory 47 and stepping on the gas raced past them at over 90 mph to pull away into a lead which stretched to well over five miles.

Other major events on November 5

1838 Honduras becomes an independent republic.

1914 Britain annexes Cyprus, Egypt and Sudan during the First World War.

1916 Emperor Wilhelm II & Franz Jozef I establish the kingdom of Poland.

1945 Colombia joins the United Nations.

1968 Richard Nixon is elected as the 37th president of the US.

1982 Itaipu Dam, the world’s largest hydroelectric plant, is inaugurated on the Brazil-Paraguay border.

2006 Saddam Hussain is sentenced to death by an Iraqi court for crimes against humanity.

2010 Most-wanted drug lord Cardenas Guillen is killed by Mexican marines.

2011 Seven dead and 51 are injured after a 34 vehicle collision at a highway in Somerset, England.

2013 India successfully launches its first mission to Mars.

2017 Saudi Arabia has detained 11 princes, four ministers and businessmen in crackdown on corruption.