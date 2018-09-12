Handshake seals Oslo peace pact

1993 - Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Chairman Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin shook hands on the White House lawn as some 3,000 witnesses looked on in wonder, hope and tears at a moment in history. Agreed in Oslo, Norway, and subsequently signed at a public ceremony in Washington, the pact called for the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation army from parts of the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

September 13

1923 - Miguel Primo de Rivera becomes Prime Minister of Spain in a military coup.

1943 - Chiang Kai-shek becomes president of China.

1948 - Margaret Chase Smith becomes the first woman elected to the US Senate, and the first to serve in both houses of Congress.

1979 - An underwater earthquake in Indonesia causes tidal waves that destroy an entire village and kill more than 100 people.

1989 - Desmond Tutu leads biggest anti-apartheid protest march in South Africa.

2013 - Indian court sentences four men to death for the fatal gang-rape of a 23-year-old paramedical student on a moving Delhi bus.

2017 - Sharjah and Canada sign a deal on new health care projects.