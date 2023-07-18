Promising an unforgettable night featuring his No1 hit singles such as Bonkers, Dance Wiv Me, and Holiday, Dizzee Rascal, the award-winning musician will perform live in Dubai in October.
The musician, often regarded as a pioneer of the London Grime scene, is known for his energetic stage presence and infectious rhymes.
Born Dylan Kwabena Mills in London, England, Dizzee Rascal released his debut album Boy in da Corner in 2003 and is regarded as one of the UK rap scene’s most successful artists. His second album, Tongue n’ Cheek was critically praised and certified platinum, with sales exceeding 300,000 units.
Having achieved five British No1s, he continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his unique blend of grime and rap. The event in October is courtesy of BookMyShow Middle East.
Tickets are now on sale for his October performance.
Date: October 28; Location: Emirates Golf Club; Cost: Starts at Dh225