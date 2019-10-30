Handset maker did not mention when it is planning to make the device available

Samsung's new form factor concept for foldable phones. Image Credit: Samsung

Seoul: Samsung has showed off its new foldable concept phone at the company's developer conference that has a 'brand new form factor'.

The company used its annual developer conference to preview a vertically folding, clamshell-style form factor.

The South Korean tech giant has only said it was "exploring" the concept as part of its overall work on foldable devices, but it clearly put some thought into the technology, Engadget reported on Wednesday.

The handset maker did not mention when it is planning to make the device available.

There was also no mention of the hardware involved and whether Samsung has improved its foldable display technology from last year as well.

"This brand-new form factor that we're now exploring will not only easily fit in your pocket, but it also changes the way you use your phone," Hyesoon Jeong, Head of Samsung's Framework R&D Group was quoted as saying by The Verge.