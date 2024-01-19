A few years ago, thinking of making a foldable smartphone your primary one was completely out of the question. But with the form factor gaining traction, there is no better year than 2024 for you to take the plunge. Firstly because the days of traditional bar smartphones are numbered. And secondly because of the convenience and developments foldable smartphones have seen in recent years. They can go beyond the typical smartphone, acting as a tablet or laptop based on the situation. One foldable that has been able to combine all these benefits in a no-sacrifice form factor is Honor Magic V2 .

Breakthrough design

Honor, with its Magic V2, shatters the benchmark for folding smartphones thanks to its continued R&D. Its ultra-slim design is possible thanks to a super-light titanium alloy hinge cover, a first for the industry. This ensures that it is tough but also lightweight. At the same time, a proprietary steel makes up the hinge’s body. The result is a foldable that is just 9.9mm thin when folded and 231g, making it the slimmest and lightest inward foldable in the world, with the strongest hinge. In fact, this design is so impressive it is slimmer than some notable bar-style smartphones. And next to similar foldables, it is different as night and day.

Despite the sleek design, Magic V2 retains an advanced cooling system due to an innovative multilayer approach with materials like copper, graphite and thermal conductivity gel. It keeps the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip in the smartphone stay cool whether you are multitasking, rendering high-resolution video or gaming. There is also no throttling of performance when you continuously push the foldable, which is great.

An entrepreneur’s dream

Magic V2’s attributes make it the perfect choice for entrepreneurs who are constantly on the move. Being able to transition from a folded 6.43-inch 120Hz Full HD+ OLED panel to an unfolded 7.92-inch 120Hz Quad HD+ form factor at will gives you the flexibility to create presentations, draft emails, communicate with your colleagues and occasionally even enjoy your favourite movie or series without taking a step back.

Image Credit: Supplied

These are possible because of Honor’s hardware choices like the 3840Hz risk-free dimming display, which is easy on the eye, and Honor’s MagicOS 7.2 software. This has provisions like floating windows, split-screen view and Parallel Space, a feature that gives you access to a separate space to store sensitive or work files with a simple gesture. Even when you fold the device, the smaller panel is reasonably sized unlike competing foldables where it is almost unusable for regular day-to-day activity.

Similarly, its dual-battery is also larger than all other foldables on the market. At 5,000mAh, it is an engineering feat given the space restrictions on Magic V2. The groundbreaking silicon-carbon technology, which is not found on any other flagship, gives the battery increased density in a compact design and allows for better optimisation of power. From a usage standpoint, you can expect about a day and a half of mixed battery backup, which for a flagship of this calibre is impressive. Never have found Magic V2’s battery lacking during our testing and with support for 66W fast charging, recharging speeds are double that of a competing foldable smartphone.

Capture life’s moments

Whether you quickly want to capture something or need some professional camera work done, Honor Magic V2 gives you all the tools you need. Its Falcon Camera system has a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP wide camera and a 20MP telephoto lens powered by a wide range of features. The large f/1.9 aperture and customised sensor on the main camera takes sharp pictures in varied lighting conditions, with a good shutter speed thanks to Millisecond Falcon Capture.

Image Credit: Supplied

The latter comes in handy for action or fast-paced shots, like taking pictures of sports. How this works is by upgrading the image cache of Magic V2, which means more images can be stored in the background. Using artificial intelligence (AI) trained on a variety of different action-shot examples, it can select the best from all the images captured, meaning you never miss out on any moment.

Verdict