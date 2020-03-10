Google has made it possible for thousands of netizens around the globe to celebrate virtual Holi. You can play Holi with a click of a button, experience the slosh of colours and wash them away with a click of button too.
The Indian spring festival of colours is a popular and romantic one where people greet each other with a burst of colours. Playing Holi with red, blue, yellow, mauve, purple and orange colours in the streets is the traditional way of letting one’s hair down and enjoying the transition of the season from Winter to Spring.
This is how can you play virtual Holi on the Google landing page
- Go to the Google landing page and type Holi in the search engine
- On the right hand side of the page, three bowls of colour will pop up. Click on the colours and tap it all over your page to get splotches of colour on your screen.
- You can tap it as many times as you want to get multiple splotches.
- Once done, you will see an icon of a droplet of water at the top, in centre of your screen. Click on that icon and virtual water will flow down your screen to wash away the sploshes.
- You can do this as many times as you want and enjoy some Holi fun for today! Happy Holi