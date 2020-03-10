Image Credit: Google

Google has made it possible for thousands of netizens around the globe to celebrate virtual Holi. You can play Holi with a click of a button, experience the slosh of colours and wash them away with a click of button too.

The Indian spring festival of colours is a popular and romantic one where people greet each other with a burst of colours. Playing Holi with red, blue, yellow, mauve, purple and orange colours in the streets is the traditional way of letting one’s hair down and enjoying the transition of the season from Winter to Spring.

This is how can you play virtual Holi on the Google landing page