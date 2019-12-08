Image Credit:

Social media users discussed Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council’s Instagram video showcasing the UAE’s latest world record. Residents celebrated National Day on December 2. The Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix 2019 was another top trend. And, worldwide, tweeps discussed the destruction caused by Typhoon Kammuri in the Philippines.

1. UAE flag World Record

Shaikh Hamdan shared a video on his official Instagram handle showcasing the UAE setting a “new World Record for the largest flag flown in free fall”. The flag measured 144 metres square in area. The video went viral on social media, ahead of National Day.

@faz3

“Another proud moment as our nation’s flag sets a new World Record for the largest flag flown in free fall measuring 144.28 m². Happy National Day.”

2. 48th UAE National Day

December 2 was celebrated as National Day in the UAE. Residents took to social media to share pictures of the UAE, and wished each other on the occasion.

@Amirizhar5454

In just 48 years, through the vision and determination of its wise leaders, the UAE has accomplished incredible success and astounded the world. A very Happy National Day to the UAE…#UAENationalDay

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team celebrate after securing the pole position after Qualifying session of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday 30 November 2019. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

3. Formula 1 event

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was a social media highlight for race car enthusiasts. From celebrity performances to Lewis Hamilton winning the final race, the F1 season in Abu Dhabi was a hot topic this week.

@LewisHamilton

What a way to end the season. I’m so grateful to my team @MercedesAMGF1 for the hard work they have put in this year, constantly raising the bar. But above all, thank you #TeamLH for your support. The positivity you give me is overwhelming. I feel your love all around the world.

A passenger rides on a three-wheeled cycle during a rain caused by Typhoon Kammuri in Subic, Philippines Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The powerful typhoon was blowing across the Philippines on Tuesday after slamming ashore overnight in an eastern province, damaging houses and an airport and knocking out power after tens of thousands of people fled to safer ground. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Image Credit: AP

4. Typhoon Kammuri

Typhoon Kammuri locally known as #TyphoonTisoy caused strong winds, heavy rainfall and destruction in parts of the Philippines.

@unicefphils

Children in evacuation centers in Region 5 as #TyphoonTisoy makes landfall. UNICEF is concerned about affected children. We’re closely monitoring the situation and ready to work with partners to address children’s needs. #TyphoonKammuri

5. India’s Citizenship Act

On December 4, the Union Cabinet in India signed off on a legislation that stands to give citizenship to certain religious minorities but not Muslims. The controversial bill was a topic of discussion on social media, with many calling the bill unfair.

@sumanthraman