Dubai: WhatsApp users should remain on the alert as tricks that hack into subscribers’ accounts have resurfaced in the UAE.
The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) issued an advisory for WhatsApp users, and warned to never reply to code verification messages unless it was triggered by the subscriber.
“Mobile users should not share the verification code that is sent to them by SMS, otherwise, their account will be compromised. Many WhatsApp accounts were hacked this way, and subscribers lost all their details,” said the TRA.
The scam is not just sent to WhatsApp users English, but according to the telecom authority, hackers have also sent out the fake messages in French.
“Code WhatsApp: 592-374. Appuyez sur ce lien pour confirmer votre compte…”
In the SMS, victims received a WhatsApp code to which they had to reply and add their mobile number. Alternatively, the user also had the option to click on the accompanied link to verify the phone.
Mobile users were urged to take precaution before opening attached files and links in messages as they can be harmful and allow hackers to access their account, read their messages and have access to their photos.