WhatsApp users can lose access to all their information if they fall for this scam

The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) issued an advisory for WhatsApp users on how their accounts can get hacked through a code verification message. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: WhatsApp users should remain on the alert as tricks that hack into subscribers’ accounts have resurfaced in the UAE.

The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) issued an advisory for WhatsApp users, and warned to never reply to code verification messages unless it was triggered by the subscriber.

“Mobile users should not share the verification code that is sent to them by SMS, otherwise, their account will be compromised. Many WhatsApp accounts were hacked this way, and subscribers lost all their details,” said the TRA.

The scam is not just sent to WhatsApp users English, but according to the telecom authority, hackers have also sent out the fake messages in French.

“Code WhatsApp: 592-374. Appuyez sur ce lien pour confirmer votre compte…”

In the SMS, victims received a WhatsApp code to which they had to reply and add their mobile number. Alternatively, the user also had the option to click on the accompanied link to verify the phone.