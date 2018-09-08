Dubai: The Kuwait Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates (KuwaitBC) announced on Saturday that it is inviting social entrepreneurs and companies from Kuwait to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai initiatives.

The council is looking for people to join in with the Expo Live Innovation Impact Grant Programme, which grants and supports innovative solutions that have a positive impact on society, the environment, or both; and the Expo 2020 e-Sourcing Portal, which comprises more than 24,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large companies from 145 countries around the world.

Expo Live is an innovation and partnership programme launched by Expo 2020 Dubai based on the idea that innovation can come from anywhere, to everyone. Its goal is to fund, accelerate and promote creative solutions. The initiative supports and cultivates creativity to achieve a meaningful goal that serves the common interest and provides a collaborative platform to attract innovative ideas. Early registration is available via the link on KuwaitBC’s official website or directly through the programme’s page.

The e-Sourcing Portal is the main gateway to procurement activities at Expo 2020 Dubai. The portal provides an easy electronic experience to organise centralised procurement. This way, everyone can participate from all over the world, easily offer their tenders and benefit from a larger market and a wider range of opportunities.

Registration is available to all companies, particularly small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which can access a number of additional facilities as part of Expo 2020’s goal to ensure they have the opportunity to support this major regional event. The initiatives include exemption from paying a tender bond or an advance payment guarantee, and up to 50 per cent advance payment for the cost of goods and materials or 25 per cent advance payment for the cost of services.

SME focus

Expo 2020 Dubai has committed to ensuring 20 per cent of total direct and indirect spending is granted to SMEs. Registration on the portal can be completed through its website: esource.expo2020dubai.ae‏

“Kuwait Business Council’s collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai will enhance Kuwait’s presence and participation in Expo Live’s innovation programmes, especially as our young people have creative ideas that are in line with Dubai’s ambitious vision, which is characterised by Dubai’s openness and the diversity of cultures it embraces in all fields,” said Luma Bourisly, chairwoman of the Kuwait Business Council.

“We want Kuwaiti companies from all sectors to be part of this important global event, which will be hosted in the region for the first time. Our team encourages Kuwaiti firms of all sizes to register on the Expo 2020 eSourcing Portal and to make the most of the many opportunities on offer,” she added.

Fatma Ebrahim, spokeswoman for Expo Live, said funding and support had been granted to 70 Global Innovators from 42 countries during the during the first three cycles of the Expo Live Innovation Impact Grant Programme.

“We hope the next cycle of grantees will include Kuwaiti initiatives. I am sure there are many social entrepreneurs in Kuwait with great solutions to make our planet a better place, and we are excited to offer them our support,” Ebrahim said.

“Applications for the programme’s fourth cycle open in October 2018, and interested innovators can pre-apply now via our website. We are looking forward to receiving lots of applications from social innovators in Kuwait.”

Since its establishment in 2016, the Kuwait Business Council has sought to enhance the expertise, opportunities, and relationships of Kuwaiti businessmen and companies operating in Dubai and the Northern Emirates — Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. It welcomes all Kuwaiti business leaders, employees, and companies located in the UAE or those wishing to expand their business there.

Expo 2020 runs between 20 October, 2020 and 10 April, 2021. About 70 per cent of the 25 million expected visits are predicted to come from outside the UAE — the highest proportion of overseas visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos.

Expo 2020 will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and south Asia (Measa) region. It will be a festival of human ingenuity that gives a glimpse into the future, guided by the belief that innovation and progress are the result of people and ideas coming together in new and unique ways.