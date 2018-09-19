The Emmys, TV’s biggest awards night, may have been a dud, but interest in television shows is at an all-time high. And while autumn is an exciting time to explore new and returning shows, it can also get overwhelming to pick the right ones and not waste your time browsing. Here are four podcast episodes that will help you do just that:

Pop Culture Happy Hour — Fall TV Preview

No one does pop culture news and analysis like the folks at Pop Culture Happy Hour, and if you’re looking for foolproof recommendations, these are the guys to hit up. NPR mainstays Linda Holmes, Steven Thompson, Glen Wheldon and Eric Deggans talk about the best upcoming shows that they’re most excited about as well as the shows that are built to last.

Shows like Dancing Queens; Chuck Lorre’s The Kaminsky Method, a single-camera show about growing older and loss; Maniac, a mind-bending thriller starring Emma Stone and Justin Theroux; and All American, which sounds like a modern-day Friday Night Lights.

Follow this episode up with their Emmys episode, and you have an excellent double feature on your hands.

Sci Fi Fidelity Podcast: SFF33

Each month, hosts Mike and Dave turn up the volume on shows in the science fiction, fantasy, supernatural and horror genres. Sticking to the theme, their autumn roll-call reflects this penchant for all things genre. The episode starts with a review of the new Netflix sci-fi show The Innocents, headlined by Guy Pearce.

They also take a look at Sean Penn’s upcoming Hulu sci-fi project, The First, which is about a manned mission to Mars that goes awry. The episode winds up with a look at the final season of The Last Ship, where they interview the action show’s star Bridget Regan, a treat for the show’s long-standing fans.

The Mother ship — It’s Fall TV Time

Hosts Brett, Kelly and Brian do a more comprehensive take on the new season, navigating everything coming to networks, cable and streaming TV to break down the must-see shows. The trio agree that this season looks much better than 2017, owing largely to digital platforms such as Netflix and Amazon.

Again they take a look at Netflix’s Maniac, which drops on September 21, so that’s definitely something we need to watch out for. The trio also talk a deep dive into Charmed, which they figure is just not charming enough the second time around. Other shows that beget mention include season two of Iron Fist, the final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and season three of The Good Place.

Still Watching: Season two Ozark and American Vandal

Vanity Fair’s Still Watching, hosted by Joana Robinson and Richard Lawson, are taking a break from regular programming (which at last check was an episode-by-episode breakdown of Sharp Objects) to survey the autumn TV landscape and catch up with some returning favourites. So far, they’ve taken on both Ozark and American Vandal (in separate episodes), and whether you’re a newcomer to either show or are rabid fans, you’ll find some great takeaways.