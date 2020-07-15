200708 China Hong Kong
A Chinese flag flutters outside the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region after its official inauguration in Hong Kong on July 8, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Hong Kong: The New York Times on Wednesday said it was moving its digital news hub from Hong Kong to South Korea as a result of a national security law Beijing imposed on the city.

“China’s sweeping new national security law in Hong Kong has created a lot of uncertainty about what the new rules will mean to our operation and our journalism,” executives wrote in an email to staff, according to a news report published on the New York Times website.

“We feel it is prudent to make contingency plans and begin to diversify our editing staff around the region.”