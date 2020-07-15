Hong Kong: The New York Times on Wednesday said it was moving its digital news hub from Hong Kong to South Korea as a result of a national security law Beijing imposed on the city.
“China’s sweeping new national security law in Hong Kong has created a lot of uncertainty about what the new rules will mean to our operation and our journalism,” executives wrote in an email to staff, according to a news report published on the New York Times website.
“We feel it is prudent to make contingency plans and begin to diversify our editing staff around the region.”