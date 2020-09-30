. Image Credit: Supplied

Huawei today brings the the Huawei MateBook X, the latest addition to the Huawei MateBook line-up, to the UAE. The laptop brings a lot to the table for consumers looking for a slim and light option to handle their daily tasks. The laptop weighing just a kilo comes with a 10th generation Intel processor, multi-screen collaboration (using Huawei Share) and a 3K Full View display.

Send data from your smartphone to your Matebook X with a simple tap Image Credit: Supplied

Powerful everyday

Inside, the sleek and portable Huawei MateBook X is a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor and up to 16GB RAM. The Huawei MateBook X supports Wi-Fi 6 which ensures Internet connection stays fast and stable even in crowded locations, with speeds up to three times of Wi-Fi 5. While staying compact, the Huawei MateBook X will still offer upto 9 hours of battery life with its 42Wh (rated capacity) battery.

Small body, Large display

While the Huawei Matebook X weighs just a kilogram and is only 13.6 mm at its thickest part, the 13” body features a lightweight aluminium body which is built with robustness in mind. While the body might just be 13”, the Infinite FullView display allows greater usage and ease of viewing thanks to its 90% screen-to-body ratio.The display is also multitouch-enabled with gesture support, such as Fingers Gesture Screenshot, which lets users quickly take a screenshot by swiping downwards on the screen with three fingers.Huawei offers two eye care features on the Huawei MateBook X, namely Eye Comfort mode which effectively filters out blue light emissions to provide eye strain relief during long sessions of use and Brightness adjustment algorithms ensure a consistent viewing experience no matter if the device is used indoors or under direct sunlight.

Work with ease between your smartphone and laptop with Huawei's Multi Screen Collaboration Image Credit: Supplied

Made for cross-device experiences

One of the biggest features which the Huawei MateBook X boasts is Multi Screen Collaboration. If you are a Huawei smartphone user, you get to benefit from a variety of features which enable ease of use of both devices from one place. Once your Huawei smartphone is connected to Huawei MateBook X, the smartphone screen is integrated into the laptop with a picture-in-picture window. In addition to easy drag-and-drop file transfer, this feature allows the PC to directly open and edit files on the smartphone. Instant Hotspot provides one-step access to Internet via tethering. To facilitate a smarter mobile office experience, Huawei introduces new upgrades to Multi-Screen Collaboration. The improved Multi-Screen Collaboration not only allows you to mirror your smartphone screen to your laptop’s display, but also lets you open up to three mobile apps at the same time for multitasking, resulting in greater efficiency and productivity.

The Huawei MateBook X is also the first to feature a clickpad with Huawei Free Touch. The improved clickpad offers a more expansive space for navigation and creative expressions and supports haptic feedback for a more tactile experience. The Huawei Share tag (use NFC to transfer files from your smartphone to your laptop) is now incorporated within the clickpad, providing easy access to the Multi-Screen Collaboration feature.

That’s not all

Keeping user privacy in mind, the MateBook X comes with a fingerprint sensor as well as a camera which can be hidden whenever the user requires. Image Credit: Supplied

The Huawei MateBook X also comes with a powerful quad-speaker system with split-frequency setup delivering rich 3D audio directly from under the keyboard. A dual-microphone array on the edge incorporates algorithms to support long distance sound pickup for better voice capture. User privacy is protected by the Fingerprint Power Button, which combines the fingerprint reader with the power button and for further privacy, the unique recessed camera design affords peace of mind for users by embedding the camera into a key cap that is easily accessible and pops up only when required by the user.

Huawei MateBook X - Price and Availability