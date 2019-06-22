Huawei said it’s been waiting two years for a decision by the US Commerce Department

In this May 29, 2019 file photo, a man walks past a Huawei retail store in Beijing. Image Credit: AP

New York. Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. sued the US over the seizure of telecommunications equipment by American officials who were investigating whether the gear required an export license to leave the country.

Huawei, China’s largest smartphone maker, said it’s been waiting for nearly two years for a decision by the US Commerce Department on whether the unspecified equipment can be moved back to China. The hardware had been in the US for testing, according to the company’s lawsuit.

“Defendants have neither made a licensing determination for the equipment nor even indicated” when that call will be made, according to the suit, which was filed Friday in federal court in Washington. “They have instead simply left the equipment in limbo.”

The withheld gear is another point of dispute between Huawei and the US government, which have been at loggerheads for months over claims that the company defrauded at least four banks by concealing business dealings in Iran in violation of US sanctions. The US blacklisted Huawei last month, blocking it from buying US software and components.

Rebecca Glover, a Commerce Department spokeswoman, didn’t return an email seeking comment on the suit.

Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei chief financial officer who was charged in the case, remains free on bail in Vancouver, British Columbia, as she fights extradition to the US by arguing that the charges are politically motivated. Meng, who is the daughter of the company’s billionaire founder, was arrested by Canadian authorities in December at the request of US prosecutors.

Huawei’s lawyers said the equipment was sent to a California lab for testing in July 2017. The gear was under the control of executives of Huawei’s US unit. On its way back to China, the hardware was seized in Alaska while officials checked to see whether it needed an export license.

The Chinese firm said it provided all requested information about the equipment, which at the time of shipment didn’t require a license under the U.S.’s Export Administration Regulations, according to the suit.