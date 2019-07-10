Dubai: Etisalat and Huawei today unveiled Huawei’s first commercial 5G-enabled smartphone HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G) at Etisalat’s Open Innovation Centre in Dubai.

The HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G) is the second 5G device to come on the market and will be available at Etisalat stores from July 12. Etisalat began taking pre-orders for the highly anticipated device on July 1.

“With continuous investments in technology and innovation on the network, Etisalat’s infrastructure enables 5G connectivity today for all fixed and mobile devices.” said Dr Ahmad Bin Ali, Group Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Etisalat. “For this year alone, we will have up to 1,000 5G sites across the UAE. This event reflects our commitment to enable our customers to enhance customer experience, and enjoy the best-in-class performance and our 5G network that boasts of ultra-high speeds and low latency services.”

At around 20 times faster than 4G and with ultra-low latency, 5G service will allow users to stream live 4K resolution video anywhere at any time, with virtually no lag.

“We began to develop the 5G technologies in 2009 and invested significant effort into developing 5G across our device, network and chip set offerings. This allowed Huawei to amass a number of patents that are synergistic with its smartphones, facilitating rapid iterations towards better 5G experiences,” said David Wang, Country Manager for Huawei Consumer Business Group in the UAE.