As pioneers in lock making and cutting-edge security systems, Yale enjoys a global standing. Please share a bit of brand history.

Yale is the leading brand in locks — we have been making locks since 1840, and have millions of product combinations globally ranging from mechanical locks, smart products like alarms, and indoor and outdoor cameras to door solutions and connected smart locks. We sell to millions of consumers and businesses in more than 125 countries. What started as a small family business in America is today the leading brand in residential and smart home security. Yale first set foot in the Middle East with Lebanon in 1940, and is now selling in 14 countries across the Middle East through some of the region’s top distributors.

How is Yale shaping up to meet the growing need for IoT solutions in its field of expertise?

The demand for IoT is exploding with people demanding smart technology not only in their gadgets like connected cars and smartphones, but also their homes. The products in the Yale Smart Living range are the perfect solution to have a connected security system at home, fully controllable with your smartphone. What had traditionally been the tasks of a separate lock and key, a monitored alarm and even a separate CCTV system have been integrated to give one seamless, single point of control via a mobile device.

At Yale, we ensure that our range of home-security devices not only provide state-of-the-art protection but enable people total control via their mobile for complete peace of mind. Among some ingenious products that we launched this year is the new All-in-One Camera — a self-monitored security camera with features like remote access, Amazon Alexa integration, and built-in motion activated spotlight and siren. - Ahmet Astal, VP, Yale Middle East, part of ASSA ABLOY Group

Please elaborate on Yale’s Smart Living concept.

Yale Smart Living is all about being in total control of your home security; and that means at any time and from anywhere in the world. With Yale, you can secure, monitor and control your home with a range of smart security devices like a Smart Door Lock, a Smart Alarm and Digital Door Viewer, which not only act as standalone, but can also be controlled via the Yale Smart Home app, giving consumers complete peace of mind. You control who you let into your home, and that too, remotely. We find that once people transition their home security to mobile, and experience the increased level of control and the time it allows them back, they honestly cannot see how they ever lived without it.

What are the new smart home solutions that Yale is helping introduce in the Middle East?

At Yale, we ensure that our range of home-security devices not only provide state-of-the-art protection but enable people total control via their mobile for complete peace of mind. Among some ingenious products that we launched this year is the new All-in-One Camera — a self-monitored security camera with features like remote access, Amazon Alexa integration, and built-in motion activated spotlight and siren.