Ring's Door View Cam requires no drilling or permanent modifications to your home or door

The Ring Door View Cam transforms a traditional door viewer into a smart security device Image Credit: Supplied

Home security. Everyone is looking for it. But what about for those living in apartments, flats, townhouses and rentals? Ring’s fifth smart doorbell is designed to take advantage of a feature every home probably already has: a peephole in the door.

Ring, whose mission is to make neighborhoods safer, just launched the innovative Ring Door View Cam in the UAE. It is easily installed in place of an existing peephole and does not require drilling or permanent modifications to your home or door – transforming a traditional door viewer into a smart security device.

Ring Door View Cam features motion detection, two-way talk, 1080p HD video, a removable, rechargeable battery, knock detection, privacy zones, and night vision, making it perfect for any home with a door viewer - especially apartments and rentals. To use, simply install the Door View Cam in place of the existing peephole on each side of the door, then pop in the rechargeable battery and removable cover. With that, you will have transformed your old door viewer into a smart security camera.

Designed by the same team who reinvented the traditional doorbell, Door View Cam enhances the features of a door viewer we all are familiar with to deliver affordable and effective home security. Taking the learnings from the original Ring Video Doorbell, Ring built Door View Cam from the ground up while taking into account the fact that people interact with doors and doorbells at apartment buildings and rentals differently than they do at single-family homes. The result is a one-of-a-kind security device that enables apartment dwellers to easily add desired security features to their homes in a way they were not able to before.

Now you never need to miss a visitor with Ring Door View Cam, which enables users to monitor, secure, and answer their doors from anywhere.

• Easy Installation Ring Door View Cam easily installs in place of a door viewer, without the need for drilling or permanent modifications.

• HD video Customers can view live video and recordings of their front door with the same experience and video quality as Ring’s other video doorbells.

• Knock detection If visitors don’t press the doorbell button, Door View Cam features a sensor that lets you know when visitors interact with your door, such as if they knock.

• Battery powered Door View Cam uses a removable, rechargeable battery located on the inside of the door, so you don’t have to run wires.

• Traditional door viewer functionality Door View Cam includes a glass viewer, so the functionality of a traditional door viewer is not lost.

• Privacy zones Allows you to block recording of certain zones in front of the doorbell, as well as turn off audio recording, to ensure you only receive the notifications that matter to you.

Pricing and availability

Ring Door View Cam is available in the UAE for Dh699 at Amazon.ae, Dubai Duty Free, Jumbo, Sharaf DG and Virgin Megastore.