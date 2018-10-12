St Paul, Minnesota: The Minnesota Wild started the season sluggishly, with a four-day break on the schedule following two flat performances.

The spark came midway through this matchup with division rival Chicago when Ryan Suter tied the game with 23 seconds left in the third period and Zucker scored in overtime, rallying the Wild past the Blackhawks 4-3 on Thursday night. Zucker had two goals and an assist, including a breakaway backhander 3:25 into the extra period. Zach Parise sent a long pass across the red line to a streaking Zucker, whose shot zipped between Cam Ward’s pads to give the Wild (1-1-1) their first win of the season.