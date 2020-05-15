A video has gone viral after football juggler Raquel Benetti filmed herself taking keepie-uppies to new heights — quite literally.
The football artist posted a video of herself outdoing the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by showing off her ball skills — in high heels!
The 50-second clip features Benetti juggling the ball in stilettos.
and has the caption: “Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has 24 hours to respond to this.”
The video has caused quite a stir online with nearly 5500 likes and over 2000 retweets.
Benetti is a popular freestyler with over 1.2 million followers on her Instagram handle.