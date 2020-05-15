Freestyler taunts Messi and Ronaldo with ball-skill clip in stilettos

Raquel Benetti filmed herself taking keepie-uppies in high heels Image Credit: Twitter

A video has gone viral after football juggler Raquel Benetti filmed herself taking keepie-uppies to new heights — quite literally.

The football artist posted a video of herself outdoing the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by showing off her ball skills — in high heels!

The 50-second clip features Benetti juggling the ball in stilettos.

and has the caption: “Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has 24 hours to respond to this.”

The video has caused quite a stir online with nearly 5500 likes and over 2000 retweets.