Conor McGregor Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Ali Abdelaziz, the man who manages some of the best MMA fighters in the world including Khabib Nurmagomedov, has offered Conor McGregor the chance to make UFC history in becoming a three-weight world champion.

Egyptian born Abdelaziz, a former judo and MMA fighter, has invited the Irishman a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, the Nigerian (1 wins, 1 loss) who also fights out is powerful Dominance MMA Management team.

McGregor (22-4) has already accomplished something that has never been done in the UFC’s 23-year history, by simultaneous capturing two UFC championship belts in the featherweight and lightweight divisions with wins over Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez. McGregor has fought twice at the welterweight class in UFC, with one win and one loss.

Now, with the three classes in a state of flux due to the disruptions to schedules by the coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of options for the star fighters.

Ali Abdelaziz, the Egyptian who manages superstar UFC fighters, is flanked by Kamaru Usman, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. Image Credit: Courtesy: MMA Facebook

Jorge Masvidal is the No. 1 contender to face Usman but he is also eying a rematch with Nate Diaz, against whom he scored a controversial third round TKO over at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden last November.

Both Masvidal and Diaz have shown interest in a rematch to set right what many believed was a disappointing finish to what was an epic war inside the Octagon.

Abdelaziz is continuing to push for McGregor to meet Usman for the 170lbs title, 20lb higher than his regular catch-weight in the lightweight division.

However, the Egyptian has also bragged that Usman, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will put McGregor him away in two rounds without using any takedowns.

McGregor tapped out to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 in his welterweight debut in March2016,before settling the score in a grueling rematch at UFC 202 the same year in August.

McGregor’s last fight was at 170lbs was when he made short work of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and stopped him inside 40 seconds in his long-awaited return to the Octagon at UFC 246.

Usman has dominated the welterweight division since March 2019 after he defeated Tyron Woodley via decision and successfully defended his belt against former interim champion Colby Covington in December.

McGregor and Abdelaziz have clashed several times in the past with the Irishman once referring to him as a ‘terrorist rat’ in 2018.

While Abdelaziz is willing to give McGregor a shot at his prized fighter, Usman has a lot to gain financially should the UFC’s biggest cash-card accept the challenge.