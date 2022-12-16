Abu Dhabi: UAE Team ADQ, the UAE's first professional Women's cycling team, concluded today its training camp, in Tuscany, Italy, which ran from 9th to 15th December, ahead of the 2023 season. Sixteen riders, from nine nationalities, will represent the team during the new season.
The training camp included technical preparations, baseline assessments for the riders, physiological and metabolic testing, nutritional screening, and medical screening. These measurements will contribute to the development of a bespoke training plan for every rider in the team. In terms of physical training, there is a focus on aerobic-based training and building body strength and endurance.
In addition to the rigorous training sessions, which comprises daily uphill cycling, fitness training and equipment testing and adjustment, this pre-season training camp was also a reunion for the wider UAE Team ADQ members, including coaches, mechanics, medical team, and support staff.
Melissa Moncada, Head of UAE Team ADQ, said, "During the 2023 season, UAE Team ADQ riders will be cycling during the Grands Tours which are Tour de France Femmes, Giro d'Italia, and Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta; and in the main Classics races like Paris-Roubaix, Tour of Flanders, and La Fleche Wallone. We are also pleased to reveal our new cycling kit, along with the 2023 new Colnago Bike. Our training location reflects the terrain that our riders will be racing on, so we are excited they can have this rigorous programme in preparation of the upcoming World Tour events."
Moncada continued, "Our passion for cycling drives us to seek excellence and fuels our ambition to become the best women's cycling team globally. Though the UAE Team ADQ Social Impact Programme, we are also keen to set an inspiring example for fans and women in the UAE and around the world. We consider nurturing talent and provider of opportunity as part of our mission and feel proud to have three young Emirati amateur riders, joining the core team to share a professional training experience during this training camp in Tuscany. This would not be achievable without the support of our sponsors, partners, and the UAE Government."
UAE Team ADQ's official riders for the new 2023 season are Safiya Alsayegh (UAE), Alena Amialiusik (Belarus), Olivia Baril (Canada), Marta Bastianelli (Italy), Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy), Eugenia Bujak (Slovakia), Chiara Consonni (Italy), Eleonora Gasparrini (Italy), Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand), Elizabeth Holden (Great Britain), Alena Ivanchenko (Russia), Karolina Kumiega (Poland), Erica Magnaldi (Italy), Silvia Persico (Italy), Laura Tomasi (Italy), and Anna Trevisi (Italy).