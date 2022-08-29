Marc Soler was one of the chief protagonists on a very tough eighth stage of the Vuelta a Espana which took the riders from La Pola Llaviana to Colláu Fancuaya (153.4km).
The Spaniard of UAE Team Emirates wasted no time and immediately went off on the attack animating the group and just falling short of clawing back Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
The stage was decided on the last climb, 10.1km long, with an average gradient of 8.5% and stretches up to 17%.
The change of pace seemed to weigh down Soler’s pedaling, who at -6km lost touch with the head of the breakaway.
Finish line
The Spaniard, however, recovered his strength and set off in pursuit of Jay Vine who managed to cross the finish line first, with Soler second at 43 “.
In the main group Almeida and Ayuso were unable to join the group of the Red Jersey Evenepoel, closing the stage in 12th and 13th place respectively.
Soler said, “I’m tired but happy with this second place. In the end I decided to go at my own pace and do the best I could without thinking too much about anything else. Every day I give my best and try to help the team and, on days like today get ahead animate the race ”.
Results 8th stage:
1. Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck). 4h05’25 ”
2. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) +43 “
3. Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty) s.t.
General classification after the 8th stage:
1. Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vynil Team) 29h28’19 ”
2.Enric Mas (Movistar Team) +28 ”
3.Primoz Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) + 1’01 ”
6. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) + 2’02 “
8. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) + 2’44 “