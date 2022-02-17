Dubai: Al Ain have won the second periodic ‘Fans league’ prize, awarded for attendances across ADNOC Pro League matchweeks 12, 13, and 14.
The prize, launched by the UAE Pro League in a joint effort with clubs, aims to boost attendances through the “Periodic Fans League Prize” for clubs with the highest average attendace over three matchweeks, starting with matchweek 9.
Meanwhile, “Seasonal Attendance Fans League Prize” rewards the clubs with the highest attendances over the entire league season.
Fierce competition
ADNOC Pro League leaders Al Ain won this prize for the second consecutive time, while Sharjah came second, and Khorfakkan finished third.
At the start of matchweek 16 of the ADNOC Pro League scheduled for Friday and Saturday, February 18th and 19th, there will be fierce competition among clubs for winning the third edition of the ‘Fans League’ prize during matchweeks 15, 16, and 17.