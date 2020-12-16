Jiu-jitsu returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Jiu-jitsu athletes in the UAE will get some crucial match practice ahead of the new 2021 domestic season with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) unveiling the Al Ittihad Jiu-Jitsu Championship, an open belt tournament for both male and female fighters in the U-18 and adults’ category.

Scheduled for Saturday at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitu Arena, Al Ittihad Jiu-Jitsu Championship will serve as a barometer for athletes in the build-up to the action-packed new season, which officially begins on January 15, 2021.

The tournament will also signal the return of competitive jiu-jitsu after the resumption of training activities at the beginning of November. The one-day tournament will be organised under stringent health and safety protocols.

“The UAEJJF is committed to organising regular, high-quality competitions with strict adherence to local and federal health and safety guidelines. The Federation has worked tirelessly in recent months to ensure that the jiu-jitsu community can continue its upward development in a safe environment and has endeavoured to keep athletes in touch with the sport during these challenging times,” Mansour Al Dhaheri, UAEJJF board member, said. “The athletes are eager to return to the mat and we believe this tournament will serve up thrilling action and help our fighters fine-tune their preparation.”