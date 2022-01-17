The TriYas Challenge 2022 will return for its 12th year on Saturday March 12. The milestone fitness event held annually at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi is now open for registration across 12 categories, encouraging athletes to get out and ‘Make it Real’.
Competitors will to put their fitness abilities to the test across the three categories in a triathlon, with racers completing a swim, a cycle and a run to cap off the gruelling physical test of the TriYas Challenge.
There are 12 separate categories at the 2022 event, including the return of the highly popular Duathlon Sprint, involving a 5km run and a 21km bike ride before a final 2.5km run.
Entrants can choose to sign up and compete on an individual basis within the Sprint, Olympic or Super Sprint categories. Or, if athletes prefer to complete the race as a team, there are Sprint Team Relay or Olympic Team Relay options to choose from, ensuring a variety of categories to compete in.
For the first time, the 2022 event will feature a Mixed Relay with males and females competing together and against each other across a 375m swim, 5km bike, and all four competitors in a team will conclude with a 1,500m run.
There will also be a Junior Triathlon, for athletes aged 12 to 16 years, involving a 200m swim, 9.9km bike ride and 2.5km run. These events, alongside the traditional Triathlon which sees Elite competitors swim over 750m, cycle up to 20km and finish with 5km run, will provide athletes of all ages and fitness levels something to take part in.
The 2021 TriYas event saw the highest number of entrants in event history, with more than 1,050 competitors involved across the nine categories, and the upcoming 2022 event is expected to see further growth as the sport continues to evolve in the UAE.
Early bird tickets for this year’s event are now available for purchase at 25 per cent off full price until January 30 on the Yas Marina website. Competitors must have a negative PCR test less than 96 hours before the event.