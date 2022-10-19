Dubai: This year’s Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, held in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, got off to a flying start with a record-breaking number of participants competing in its first Build-Up Ride.
Over 700 cyclists signed up to take part in the 35km race in preparation for the main event in February 2023, with organisers confirming new additions to the local classic as riders set the tone for a competitive and fun-filled cycling season at the Al Qudra Track.
Increased interest
The Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 sign-ups also saw a dramatic increase from last year, with more than 500 cyclists registering to compete in all five races over the next few months.
As a result of the renewed and increased interest in the competition, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge has created a new way for participants to secure the coveted leader jerseys – now officially recognizing two age categories across male and female riders.