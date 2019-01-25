Connerton feels that Dubai Marathon has proved to be a heaven for debutants: “The men’s winner, Getaneh Molla, is a debutant. We had so many debutants come here. Other races don’t invite debutants but we do and they perform well here. For debutants the race is unknown to them and so they give their best and perform well. Out of the fastest 10 marathon debutants six of them have run in Dubai.”