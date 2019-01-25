Dubai: Getaneh Tamire Molla of Ethiopia broke the course record to emerge as the winner of the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon with a timing of 2:03:34. He shattered the record set by his compatriot Mosinet Geremew in the 2018 edition with a time of 2:04:00.
Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya shattered the course record in the women's race with a time of 2:17:07. She broke the record of Roza Dereje of Ethiopia’s timing of 2:19:17 in the 2018 edition.
Another record
Chepngetich’s timing is the third fastest in the history of women’s marathon. Paula Radcliffe, who were among the commentators for this event, hold the women’s world record with a timing of 2:15:25.
Herpassa Negasa Kitesa of Ethiopia finished second in the men’s with a timing of 2:03:40 while his compatriot Asefa Mengstu Negewo finished third at 2:04:24. It was once again a clean sweep by the Ethiopian men.
In the women’s race, Worknesh Degefa Debele of Ethiopia finished second with a timing of 2:17: 41 while her compatriot Worknesh Degefa Gurmesa with a timing of 2:21:05 finished third. Chepngetich of Kenya ended the domination of Ethiopians in the women’s race by emerging the winner.