More than 1,200 employees from private and public sector expected to be part of event

Dubai: The fourth edition of the Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament will be launched at a centralised venue in the emirate this Friday.

Organised by the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council and Reach Target Sports Company, competitions in various sporting disciplines will head towards a finale on April 2.

Preliminary round games will be held at the playgrounds of the Sharjah Sports Council located in Sharjah National Park, opposite Sharjah International Airport, from 8am to 11am and from 1pm to 5pm every Friday.

Organisers have assured that all precautionary measures decided by the country’s authorities for conducting sports activities will be strictly applied during the course of the tournament.

More than 1,200 players are expected to be part of this event that will be held across five sporting disciplines. Football has attracted 20 teams, cricket has 25 teams and there are 12 teams each in the basketball, volleyball and hockey tournaments.

During the preliminary rounds, the teams will play on a round-robin format after which they will advance to the knockout stages. More than Dhs 250,000 will be on offer for all teams participating in the tournaments.

Salem Yousuf Al Qaseer, Chairman of LSDA, Sharjah was expecting a much more improved championship this year. “We have a lot of interest being shown by many other corporates who want to be part of a competition that fosters growth and well-being of the labour sector,” Al Qaseer said.

“This event is part of the authority’s strategic plan, set forth by His Highness Shaikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish sport as a lifestyle and a way of entertainment for workers. At the same time, the event contributes in achieving the LSDA’s objectives.”