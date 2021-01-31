1 of 10
Real Madrid's hope of a La Liga victory this season just got significantly dimmer.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
Levante came out on top on Saturday. After an early red card for Real, the game ended in a 1-2 loss. Real is now 7 points behind table leaders Atletico Madrid. The prospect regaining their footing seems less and less likely.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
Eder Militao was sent off for Real Madrid after 9 minutes of play, leaving the team vulnerable and sparse.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
Militao first got a yellow for a foul against Sergio Leon (seen above) outside of the penalty box. But a VAR review brought on a more severe punishment as it was deemed that Militao had come in the way of a goalscoring oppurtunity.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
Levante's Roger Marti meanwhile celebrated as he scored the winning goal (77') with 12 minutes to spare, making up for a previous penalty miss.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Karim Benzema went down with an injury. But he remained on the pitch for 81 minutes as Real Madrid fought to equalize.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Levante's Mickeal Malsa in the midst of the action. Real struggled in the absence of Sergio Ramos from their defensive line-up. Ramos has been out with a knee injury. And now rumours are swirling that it could threaten his contract at Real Madrid - and that he could end up at Manchester United.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Real manager Zinedine Zidane (show here on January 21) was back on the pitch after contracting Covid-19 and missing his team in action last weekend.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
This was Real Madrid's first loss in 10 consecutive La Liga gasmes. However, they lost three of their last three games in all competitions, including their shock upset at the Copa del Rey, which lost them their seat at the table.
Image Credit: AFP